Class of 1968 celebrates 50th reunion

Front row: Karen Sullards, Mary Jane Hickey Soares, Carol Neff Hunt, and Karla Morgan Patterson. 2nd row: Dianne Pillow Mitchner, Linda Burns Vinson, and Linda Samons Masterson. 3rd row: Jackie Cooper, Dewayne Phelan, Richie Lawson, Joe Patterson, Mark McGrew, Dennis Harmon, Noel Spence, Glen Counts, Ted Crumpton, Mike Poynor, and Jim Davis. Back row: Laney Hancock, Jim Banks, Freddie White, Bill Coleman, Mr. Wilburn Griggs (English teacher), Steve Smith, John Edward Lane, David Brown, Dennis Arnold, Franklin Young and Dan Taylor

