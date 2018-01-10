Chamber meets for January luncheon

The January Chamber of Commerce Luncheon was Monday, January 8 at noon at the Parkview Restaurant. The luncheon began with a prayer offered by Cliff Gifford. President Carla Price then introduced Amanda Wiedeman to award plaques to the winners of the Christmas Banquet table decorations contest.

Wiedeman reported they had a good turn out for the annual Chamber Christmas Banquet. She presented The Most Elegant award to Clay County Electric.

