Central readers reaped rewards of reading

Forty-two Summer Readers earned an opportunity to attend a field trip to Barnes and Noble at the Turtle Creek Mall in Jonesboro on Wednesday, August 30. Educators,

Tonya Burns and Chris Conway chaperoned Central Elementary readers on the bookstore field trip. Each student was rewarded with a free book for their work this summer.

Students were given the opportunity to shop in Barnes and Noble and went on a guided tour of the bookstore conducted by Mr. Christopher Clark, a Barnes and Noble employee..

