Celebrates 96th Birthday

Mrs. Grace Sheridan of Corning celebrated her 96th birthday with a family get-together on Saturday, August 12th at the M.B. Ainley Community Center. Her seven children and lots of grandchildren enjoyed the festivities with her. She was honored by her church family, Moark Apostolic Lighthouse with a beautiful vase of flowers.

