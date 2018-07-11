Carpenter named CBC’s July Artist of the Month
The Corning Beautification Committee is proud to announce Sharon Carpenter as the Artist of the Month for the month of July. Carpenter shared her story in becoming an artist.
I have been married to the love of my life, Kelly Carpenter for thirty years and have lived in Corning since I was 15 years old. I am a mother of three, Chelsea, Logan, and Caitlyn, and a grandmother of two beautiful girls, Lille and Gabby and two handsome grandsons, Grady and Asher. I have been the office manager for Black’s Retail Lumber Yard for 28 years with the last three year at J.W. Black Lumber Company. With my full time work schedule, I also take care of my mother in my home. Last year I was asked to take the church secretary position at the House of Prayer, where I am also a member of our Worship Team as well as the children’s church teacher for the past 18 years.
