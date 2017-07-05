Caregiver Support Group changes meeting for July
Wed, 07/05/2017 - 1:13pm News Staff
The Family Caregiver Support Program of East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging will hold a monthly scheduled meeting for persons in Greene and Clay County Friday, July 7, 9:30–10:30 am at East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging in Jonesboro on Highland Drive. The alternate time and place are only scheduled for the month of July.
