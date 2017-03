The Legacy Scholarship was founded by the May 2015 Practical Nursing class. The class had a goal to leave a legacy. They saw the financial struggle by students in their last semester of the program to pay for Arkansas State Board of Nursing licensure and NCLEX-PN test fees.

