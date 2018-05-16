Brickley-Conway Wed

Carrie Lynn (Brickley) Conway and Jason Lynn Conway were married last Saturday, May 11, 2018 at the Crowley’s Ridge State Park.

They were joined by a large family gathering including Carrie’s parents, David and Carol Brickley and Bill and Peggy Reed. Jason’s father, Jessie Lynn Conway, attended, as well as his Grandfather, Jessie M. Conway. The Maid of Honor was Carrie’s daughter, Jasmine Brickley and her bridesmaids were Jason’s sister, Christy Keeling, and Dallas Haff. Jason’s “best man” was his niece, Christian Duke.

