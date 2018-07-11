Boyd Reunion held July 7

Saturday, July 7, 2018 the Boyd Family Reunion was held at the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Corning. In attendance were the sons of Clyde and Ella Boyd and their families. Norris Boyd from Knobel, Cletus Boyd and wife, Pat from Corning; Neal and Polly Boyd from Perry, Georgia; and James (Buford) Boyd from Alpine, Texas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/