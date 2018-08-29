The Bosch Community Fund Awards BRTC $15,000 Grant For the 2018-2019 academic year, the Bosch Community Fund awards Black River Technical College $15,039 to increase STEM interest in middle school, junior high school, and post-secondary students using drone technology. The Bosch Community Fund supports the local communities of Bosch facilities, like Walnut Ridge Bosch facility, the through invitation-only competitive grant competitions.

BRTC will use the grant funds to purchase equipment for use by the BRTC precision agriculture courses: 10 inexpensive practice drones, 10 computerized drones, 10 iPad Minis for drone programming, and 8-lesson drone curriculum.

