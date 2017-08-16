Beliew earns nursing degree

Lexi Beliew BSN, RN, recently graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University in May 2017 and passed her state boards in July 2017. Her mother, Sandra is also in the nursing field with a BSN, RN. She will begin her career in nursing at St. Bernard’s Hospital intensive care unit during the last of August.

Her future plans are to continue her education to receive her Doctorate of Nurse Practitioner degree. Lexi is the daughter of Charlie and Sandra Turner Beliew, 1978 Corning High School graduates. She is the granddaughter of Jo Ann West and the late S.O. Beliew, and the late Denver and Lena Turner.

