Artist of the month of June

Jennifer Prince is the June Artist of the Month winner, sponsored by Corning Beautification Committee. Jennifer has lived in Corning most of her life. She and husband Cory have three children.

“Over the past 12 years, I have taught elementary art to grades K-6 at Neelyville Elementary. I have enjoyed creating art all of my life and feel blessed to be able to help others create it, too. You can see larger pieces that I have created all around our community like in church baptistries, in the schools, on business windows, and in people’s homes. I sometimes teach painting classes at the M.B. Ainley Jr. Corning Community Center and welcome anyone who would like to paint with me!”

