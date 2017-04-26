Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Support Group

The Family Caregiver Support Program of East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging will hold a monthly scheduled meeting for persons in Greene and Clay County Wednesday, May 10, 9:30–10:30 am at the Greene County Public Library, located at 120 N. 12th Street, Paragould.

The support group provides those who are caring for elderly or disabled adults the opportunity to meet others who share the same responsibilities. Groups are run by professionals and can help caregivers devise productive strategies for dealing with stress that may arise around difficult decisions. The group provides education on diseases and conditions, stress and managing the care of others, available resources, emotional support and a quarterly newsletter.

