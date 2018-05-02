April Artist of the Month: Erica Masterson

Erica Masterson is a 2008 graduate of Corning High School. She is married to Scott Masterson and they have 3 children, Kelci (7), Kyler (4) and Kenzi (1). They reside here in Corning. Erica is a student at Arkansas State University, where she will graduate next month with her Bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion. She started photography as a hobby to photograph her children. She has been running her photography business since 2013. Her favorite sessions are family sessions. She also photographs weddings, children, seniors, maternity, engagement and events.

