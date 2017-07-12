Acting bug bites local teacher’s aide

Sandy James, paraprofessional at Central Elementary in Corning is taking on the roles of Seaweed, Lilly Pad, Maid and a princess in Green County Fine Arts Council’s production of “The Little Mermaid”. Another Corning local in the play is Corning High School Band Director, David Hall; playing the parts of a sailor and a chef.

James became interested in acting when her sisterin- law, Laurie Baker asked her to consider acting in previous plays, “Beauty and the Beast” and the “The Adams Family”. The acting bug bit Sandy hard and she now looks for productions in which to perform. Mrs. James auditioned last spring for a part and the cast began rehearsals in June.

