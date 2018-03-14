Joe and Melvina Dodd of Knobel celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 5th in their home. Cake, cheese cake and ice cream was served. Children, grandchildren and friends were present. A special event for the Dodd’s is that Willow, one of their great-grandchildren was born on Joe’s birthday, March 2 in 2017. Joe was then 83 years old, and Willow came home from the hospital on the Dodd’s anniversary last year. The Dodd’s are very thankful for being together for 65 years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/