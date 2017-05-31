50th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Thomas of Corning are being honored on their fifty years of marriage by their children and grandchildren. The celebration will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the fellowship hall of Calvary Baptist Church, 316 Crafton Street, Corning. Jackie Thomas and the former Betty Crafton were married June 11, 1967 at Calvary Baptist Church in Corning. They are the parents of Anjannette Conner of Katy, TX and Jackie Thomas, Jr. of Montgomery, Alabama. The couple has been blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

