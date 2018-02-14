“Boys Next Door” Opens Feb. 24 at Downtown Playhouse

Perennially popular drama “The Boys Next Door” will be staged at the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas starting February 24th. The production runs through March 25.

The play is set in a communal residence in a New England city, where four mentally challenged men live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly “burned out” young social worker named Jack.

Mingled with scenes from the daily lives of the four residents are moments of both poignancy and humor. The drama drives home the point that the handicapped, like everyone else, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in life.

