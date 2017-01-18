Lady Bobcats suprise Hoxie

by Lance Hewett

Corning’s Lady Bobcats split a pair of games last week against Pocahontas Lady Redskins and Hoxie. The Lady ‘Cats fell short to Pocahontas 71-42 but redeemed themselves later on after defeating Hoxie’s Lady Mustangs 70-64. During Friday’s match against the Lady Redskins, Corning fell behind early as the first quarter ended with them down 25-6. The score gap grew exponentially afterwards, and at the end of the half, the girls found themselves at a 46-18 disadvantage. 64-31 was the third quarter score, and the match ended with a loss of 71-42.