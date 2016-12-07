Lady ’Cats fall in WBC

Corning’s Lady Bobcats lost 57-45 to eventual-winner Pocahontas in semi-final action of the Williams Baptist College high school basketball tournament Friday, December 2, playing in Walnut Ridge.

The girls fell to the second-seeded Lady Redskins after netting a victory over sixth-seeded Sloan-Hendrix.

In Friday’s contest, the third-seeded Lady ‘Cats trailed 17-11 after the first quarter and led 28-25 at the half.

They were outscored 19-8 in the third frame to go behind 44-36 before Pocahontas finished the game with a 13-9 run in the final stanza.

