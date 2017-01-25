Lady ’Cats capture title in Battle of the Border

In a overtime match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, the Lady Bobcats were crowned the champions of the Battle of the Border basketball tournament last weekend in Corning gym. The Lady Bobcats took on the Doniphan Lady Donettes in the 2017 Battle of the Border tournament, a competition that brings teams from northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri together to determine the best of the best.

