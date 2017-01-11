Junior Lady ’Cats advance to 9-3

Corning’s Junior High girl’s split games last week and took home a victory this week. They conquered Cave City away from home last Friday, dominating all four quarters with a final score of 37-16. “I feel like we’re coming along and getting where we need to be,” said Coach Josh Cagle of his team.

