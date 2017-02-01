Junior girls 3A-North Conference champions

The Junior Lady Bobcats are the 3ANorth Conference champions.

It became official last Thursday after a victory at home game against Walnut Ridge where Corning won 37-35.

Quarter scores for the game were 9-9 tied, 19-17 up, 28-22 up, and finally a win of 37- 35.

Hannah Blankenship led the team with the most points scored at 21. Kelsey Watson added 8, Emma Russom and Katie Clifton each contributed 3, and Christa Pritchard sank 2.

The squad fell to Pocahontas 39-29 Monday, January 30. The loss counts as a conference game since there is a blended conference for the first time this season. The new alignment has caused confusion for coaches, players, parents and those covering the events.

