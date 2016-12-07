Junior ’Cats remain undefeated

The Junior Bobcats remained undefeated in 2016 as of Tuesdya morning, beating Ridgefield last week 52-23, and Melbourne 35-30 in a great comback.

Corning led against Ridgefield 9-4, 28-8 and 46-18 at the quarters. Cole Guthrey scored 10 points, Bryden Hewitt and Hunter Green tossed in 7 each, Clayton Kemp and Riley Grubb added 6 each.

Playing at Melbourne in their first conference outing of the season, the Junior ‘Cats beat the Bearkatz 35-30 when Hunter Green busted a trio of 3-pointers and hit a pair of free thows in the final frame.

