Girls compete in 3A District

The Lady Cats won both of their games this past week, with upsets against Campbell and Marmaduke.

On Monday, February 6, the girls hosted the Lady Camels of Campbell, Missouri.

The game started on a really good note for the Lady Cats, and the first quarter ended in a leading score of 22-3. In the second quarter, Corning continued their momentum and the score was 28-10 at the half.

In the second half of the game, the Lady Cats led the Lady Camels 50-24 as the third quarter buzzer sounded.

