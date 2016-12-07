Football players earn recognition

Four Bobcat football players earned accolades for their talent on the football field in the 2016 season. According to Bobcat Head Coach Jeremy Stout, two players were named All-Conference by fellow 3A-3 Conference coacehs. Two others were All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

Named to the All-Conference team were Scotty Wilson and Gordo Gonzalez. Honorable All-Conference are Jacob Ward and Sammy Smith. Ward, a defensive lineman, and Smith, punter, are also All-Star Game nominees for 2016.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/