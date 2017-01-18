Bobcats roll to 14-3 record

by Lance Hewett

The Corning Bobcats had another successful week, culminating in a victory of 58-47 against Pocahontas last Friday. Starting the game off strong, the boys ended the first quarter with a lead of 14-9 against the Redskins. The team would continue their lead for the remainder of the game. At the end of the half, the score was 29-22 with Corning up, and the third quarter score was 50-38. During the last minute of the game, the team held the ball in order to keep such a strong lead and to not receive any more fouls, much to the pleasure of a gym full of cheering fans.