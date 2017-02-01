Bobcats primed for playoffs

In the most highly-anticipated game of the basketball season, the Corning High School Bobcats did not disappoint fans.

During a very close Homecoming match against the Walnut Ridge Bobcats, Corning walked away with yet another victory, 58-56.

The first quarter was slow for Corning, and ended with a score of 17-12 with Walnut Ridge up. Not to be overpowered, CHS quickly came back and was able to tie the game up right before halftime. When the third quarter buzzer rang, Corning found themselves down by one point as they entered the final quarter 42-41.

