’Cats suffer setbacks

The Corning Bobcats fell to the Pocahontas Redskins and the Cave City Cavemen this week. On Tuesday’s away game in Pocahontas, the Bobcats started off fairly well, and they were only down 16- 15 after the first quarter. At the half, Pocahontas led 31- 22. The Bobcats had a bit of a comeback in the third quarter, and they were only down by two points (39-37) as they and the Redskins entered the fourth quarter. The game ended in a loss of 66- 58.

