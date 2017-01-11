’Cats look to rebound

Both Corning boys’ basketball teams fell to the Cave City Cavemen at an away game last Thursday, January 5. In senior high action, the squad lost 51- 21, and junior high was defeated 31-26. The Bobcats found themselves in deep trouble right at the beginning of the game. The first quarter score was 20-1 with Cave City up. At the half, the score gap widened to 42- 6. The second half of the match did not see much improvement, and the Bobcats found themselves down 46- 10 when the third quarter buzzer sounded. The game ended with a score of 51- 21.

