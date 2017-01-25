’Cats go to 15-3

Corning continued its winning ways last week, defeating Hoxie 67-61 in a 3A Region 3 Conference, and is tied for first place with Osceola. The 15-3 Bobcats led the first quarter 22-11 and held a 36-33 halftime lead. They were up 50-43 after three quarters. Cole Woolard, a junior, led the team in scoring with 16 points while fellow juniors Matthew Ahrent and Clint Hovis each were in double figures with 10 points. Others scoring were Nathan Bass and Luke Rogers with 8 apiece, Drew Radcliff added 5, Lucas Barajas and Drew Stormes each had 4 points and Mason Silberstein chipped in a bucket. Bass and Radcliff each drained threepointers on the night. Ahrent and Hovis led the team from the charity stripe with 6 each.

