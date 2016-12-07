State exports rise in past six years

Businessmen and state economic development officials understand that Arkansas is part of a global market place, and that many of their customers and much of their competition is overseas.

Last year Arkansas companies exported $5.9 billion worth of products and services. Since 2010 the value of Arkansas exports has risen 12.5 percent. Over a three year period the average rate of growth in Arkansas exports was 2.8 percent a year.

People in foreign countries represent 95 percent of the world’s customers and 70 percent of its buying power.

Arkansas ranks 37th among the 50 states in the value of exports, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). Canada is our top trading partner. Canadian companies buy about a fifth of all Arkansas exports. Mexico is our second largest trading partner and buys about 14 percent of all Arkansas exports, valued at $837 million.

