State Capitol Week in Review

After putting the finishing touches on a $50 million-ayear tax cut for low income families, lawmakers turned their focus to legislation that exempts military retirement benefits from the state income tax. About 657,000 Arkansas taxpayers will benefit from Act 78 of 2017, which reduces or eliminates individual state income taxes for people whose incomes are less than $21,000 a year.

