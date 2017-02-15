Rambling Vines

Februry 12, 1981

Valentine’s Day is upon us again, and in all likelihood, most of us will observe the occasion for no particular reason except that it has become a habit, made easy by the vast selection of ready-made sentiments on greeting cards. Today, it is unheard of to make these cards by hand, but that was the only method used during my early childhood.

It all began as a Christian festival honoring two early saints named Valentine, who were said to have suffered martyrdom on the same day, February 14, 270 A.D., during the rule of the Roman Emperor Claudius II.

In the Middle Ages people believed that birds began to mate on February 14 and, therefore, romance was in the air. By the 1300’s the religious significance of the day had been overshadowed by the sentimental.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/