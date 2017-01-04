New Month, New Year

Those of us who continue to live in the Stone Age, and still like a calendar on the wall, have taken down the old one and hung up the 2017 edition. The holidays are over, the tree has been taken down and decorations stored away until next year. Many have a major case of blahs. Some dislike the short days and the absence of sunshine. Days are generally cold and overcast, causing feelings of gloom. The trees are bare, flowers just a memory. Some animals are in hibernation, but on the bright side, so are snakes and those annoying insects. We don’t open the door to find a viper lounging on the porch or worry about mosquitos.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/