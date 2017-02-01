Legislature approves funding for disabled

From 500 to 900 people with developmental disabilities will get home assistance from a funding measure approved by the legislature.

The home services will allow them to live at home, rather than in an institution. The waiting list for home services has been about 3,000 people, and some of them had been on the list for more than 10 years.

The sponsors of HB 1033 estimate that the additional funding would shorten the waiting list by 500 to 900 people. Revenue for the services will come from an obsolete program that had been funded from a legal settlement with tobacco companies. The state will allocate about $8.7 million and it will be matched by about $20 million in federal funds.

