December 25, 1980

By Marylea Vines

This week’s Courier will be the last one for 1980, therefore I snatch this opportunity to clean out my desk drawer and “do something” with all the letters received during the past few months that I have “stuck back until I have more time.” I found these letters interesting . . . especially the ones that brag on The Courier-and hope that all of you enjoy helping me catch up for a fresh start in 1981.