‘Santa looked a lot like Daddy’

This Christmas song was co-written by Buck Owens in 1965 and was a seasonal hit for him. It has since been recorded by such artists as Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks. I could have written it (I wish I had), because my dad was the town Santa for a few years.

It was the perfect stint for a farmer, with no crops to tend that time of year. He was the perfect Santa, with his ruddy complexion and deep voice. Add to that the fact he had a natural rapport with children. They would follow him like so many sheep as he walked the sidewalks. Of course, that satchel full of candy didn’t hurt!

