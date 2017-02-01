John C. Rutledge, 70, of Poplar Bluff, MO, formerly of Corning, passed away January 24, 2017, at Westwood Hills Nursing Center in Poplar Bluff.

Born June 28, 1946 in Poplar Bluff, John was a dreamer that lived his life to the fullest. He had many endeavors while chasing his dreams. He served in the US Army and was a generous, loving Christian that would always help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by his children, extended family and friends.

Survivors include his sons Mark Rutledge of Orlando, FL and Eric Rutledge of Lafe; sisters Myra Clark of Springfield, MO and Carolyn Denton of Poplar Bluff; several extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lyman C. and Creasy E. (Wood) Rutledge; and sisters Eloise Morgan, Norene Duncan, and Marilyn Hunsaker.

Graveside service was held Tuesday January 31, at Poplar Bluff City Cemetery in Poplar Bluff under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home, Corning.