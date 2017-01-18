Walmart theft leads to pursuit
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 2:26pm News Staff
At least two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at several Walmarts which resulted in a police pursuit from Corning into Missouri. According to Corning Chief of Police Jimmy Leach, the incident occurred on January 6, after a Clay County deputy and Corning officers received information about a burglary involving a substantial amount of merchandise taken from the Corning location, and two others in the area.
