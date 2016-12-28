Survivalist earns instructor status
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 2:25pm News Staff
“Survival can be summed up in three words - never give up. That’s the heart of it really. Just keep trying.” Those words by pioneer survivalist Bear Grylls are echoed by Doug Householder. After completing an intense 43-day survivalist instructor training course, Corning’s Householder can attest that giving up was not an option.
