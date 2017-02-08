SkillsUSA duo attend CTSO Day

A Corning High School duo recently attended a Career and Technical Student Organization Day in Little Rock. Seniors Lance Hewett and Emily Ermert travelled to the State Capitol Building on Thursday, February 2, 2017, to witness Governor Asa Hutchinson declare the month of February as Career and Technical Student Organization Month.

