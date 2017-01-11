Red Taylor flying high for 40 years

In celebration of 40 years of service in Corning, Red Taylor Ford, Inc. offered free hot air balloon rides Saturday. Despite contrary winds and freezing tempertures, many came out to take their turn aboard the seven-story tall balloon after having food, refreshments and cake at the dealership. RTF Inc. owner David Taylor helped get children settled into the giant basket to take rides. Adults also had a turn.

