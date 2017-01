From left: Tiffany Ramsey, Ashley Payne and Alexus Leonard. The three senior girls are vying for Corning Basketball Homecoming Queen after being selected by peers. The crown will be determined Friday by the senior high basketball team. The Homecoming ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. in the gym.

