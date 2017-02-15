Officers link with Feds, Missouri on drug bust

The arrest of a Corning man in Poplar Bluff led to three other arrests after a search warrant uncovered drugs and firearms, according to Corning Police Chief Jimmy Leach.

The incident began in Poplar Bluff Sunday when P.B. officers contacted two subjects at the Super 8 Motel in reference to a stolen license plate displayed on a vehicle in the parking lot.

During the investigation, Nicholas Kemp, of Corning, granted consent to search his hotel room and a cloth bag he was carrying. The search yielded 353 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $35,000, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun.

