Meals on Wheels still rolling in Corning

Driving down Main Street, one tends to notice a variety of Corning’s most popular stores and destinations, including Legacy Equipment, El Acapulco, and Wynn Park. However, there is one building that many will often overlook, despite the charitable contributions of its employees and volunteers are making to the community.

Located at 1403 West Main Street, the Corning Senior Wellness Center has been serving hot, nutritious meals to frail or disabled residents around town.

Under the leadership of Director Brandy Small, the Senior Wellness Center transports 34 delicious and warm meals to some of the area’s senior citizens on a daily basis. Small, who was a preschool teacher for 13 years before taking a job at the Senior Center a year ago, noted that in the month of December, a total of 690 meals were delivered to homebound clients.

