Josiah David McMasters is ‘First Baby’

Josiah David McMasters was born in NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro at 7:15 in the morning, Monday, February 6, 2017, to become the “First Baby of the Year” in 2017. He is the son of David and Bethany McMasters of Corning. He came home the following Tuesday to 2408 Harper Street.

Josiah weighed a healthy 8 pounds and 6 ounces. He has an older sister, Addilyn McMasters.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/