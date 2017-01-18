It happened in 2016: Part Four . . .

Clay County Courier’s top news stories of the year 2016 include the following items taken from the newspaper’s front page and continued from last week: August - 1st Choice Healthcare is celebrating National Community Health Center Week with a Back to School Bash and Health Fair. The City of Reyno announced a boil water order effective Tuesday, August 1, 2016. Corning Area Chamber of Commerce featured guest speaker Patti Springs of Energy Efficiency Arkansas, who shared timely information on how to conserve energy during the summer, and tips on energy efficiency.