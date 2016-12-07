Gifts for 87 during ‘Shop With A Hero’

The second annual Corning Cares Shop With a Hero Christmas Program was held Saturday at Walmart.

The final stage of the year-long promotion gathers together members of law enforcement, fire department and emergency services of every kind, linking them with children in need.

“There were a lot of smiles,” said Corning Cares Board Member Carla Price.

Saturday morning, following a group breakfast, children made their way to Walmart via police escort, and were met by throngs of officers and emergency workers anxious to take them shopping. Upon entering the store, children were greeted by participants, as well as Rhonda Sollis and Price – both of whom are tireless volunteers who schedule fundraising events for the project. Both are also active in many facets of the community, helping make Corning a great place to live and work.

