First Baby Contest begins
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 2:26pm News Staff
For the past half-century-plus, The Clay County Courier and businesses of the area have been looking for the arrival of Corning’s First Baby of the Year. In the early years of that search, the baby and its family were awarded various gifts from local businesses, but more recently a gift that has equaled a $500 savings bond has been the grand prize.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/